Former Mayor of Derry Lilian Seenoi Barr presents £62k cheque to The BUD Club

Former Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi- Barr, has presented a cheque for £62,193.55 to members of her chosen charity during her year in office - The BUD Club.

The BUD Club is the largest disability youth provision in the North-West, acting as a key link for statutory agencies and engaging with a variety of stakeholders.

BUD Club currently has over 300 registered members aged 11-25 years old from all across the Derry City and Strabane District Council Area.

A decade ago, Gavin Melly founded The BUD Club. We previously spoke with him about what the BUD Club does to aid children and young people with disabilities.

He said: “It's about providing young people with disabilities social opportunities to come together, meet friends, and develop a sense of belonging in a safe environment. But also about targeted programmes, enhancing their skills around topics they need support in if that's about physical health, mental health, internet safety. Our role is to provide them with knowledge and skills to make informed decisions in life.

“Outside of a lot of our young people's lives, their community is the BUD Club, their community is when they come here."

A spokesperson for the Derry City and Strabane District Council said that during Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr’s term in office, she worked closely with members to develop a bespoke program of events and activities to raise funds and awareness for the BUD Club.

You can find more about BUD Club here: https://libertyconsortium.org.uk/bud