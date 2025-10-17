Forward Emphasis expands with Inishowen Innovation Partnership

Inishowen Innovation (ii) and Forward Emphasis have announced that their ongoing strategic partnership has driven significant growth, with over 70 Forward Emphasis employees now based at the ii facility in Buncrana.

Since establishing a presence in the turnkey facilities at ii, Forward Emphasis has been scaled its operations rapidly, leveraging the technology-focused collaborative environment and a pool of skilled talent.

This partnership has enabled Forward Emphasis to continue expanding its footprint in the North West region while creating valuable local employment opportunities.

Linda McColgan, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Marketing, said: “As Forward Emphasis celebrates its 25th anniversary in Malin Head, our growth strategy includes substantially increasing our workforce over the next few years. Looking beyond our headquarters was essential and the ii hub in Buncrana, as a second site, has given us access to a larger talent pool and opened recruitment opportunities in the wider Donegal area.”

JP McGonigle, Director of People Solutions at Forward Emphasis, added: "Being part of ii has been transformational. The support, facilities, collaborative environment, and access to resources have allowed us to meet and exceed our strategic growth targets, benefiting both our business and the local community. We could not have met our growth objectives in the past year without being able to access the hub’s facilities as easily and quickly as we did.”

Anne Marie McLaughlin, Manager at Inishowen Innovation, commented: “It’s exciting to see Forward Emphasis thriving within our hub. With around 70 of their staff now working here on a hybrid basis, this is a great example of the ii’s mission to support local businesses through innovation and collaboration.”

The partnership, they said, between ii and Forward Emphasis highlights the power of collaboration between innovative hubs and local businesses, demonstrating how strategic support and access to facilities can drive growth, create jobs, and strengthen regional economies.

Watch the full story here: https://vimeo.com/1109615127

Forward Emphasis is currently hiring for a range of roles. Find out more and apply at www.forwardemphasis.ie/careers.