Four Derry runners who have been there and worn the T-shirt reunited to launch the 2025 Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run

Four runners who completed the 1984 Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run have reunited to launch the 2025 edition of the annual fundraiser which takes place on Sunday, June 8.

This year’s iconic T-shirt features a photo of four local runners taken during the 1984 Female Walk/Run. Foyle Hospice were delighted to welcome the runners, Bridgeen Byrne, Mary McDaid, Alexandra McLaughlin, and Maria McCarron, who recreated the photo while picking up their T-shirts.

The event has shaped the North West fundraising calendar since 1983.

Signing up for this year’s Female Walk/Run is more exciting than ever as Foyle Hospice is celebrating its 40th anniversary, so participants are encouraged to come along and join the team.

L to R – Bridgeen Byrne, Mary McDaid ,Alexandra McLaughlin, Maria McCarron recreating their iconic photo from the Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run in 1984.

Director of Income Generation and Communications at Foyle Hospice, Sheila Duffy said: “We are delighted to be marking our 40 th anniversary this year and this event is a wonderful way to celebrate the support of our community who make such a difference to our Hospice all year round.

"Their support is vital as it helps ensure we can continue to care for patients and their families. We are very excited to welcome on board as sponsors this year; BPerfect Cosmetics, Pristine Competitions, D Cooley Jewellers, Gallagher Travel, Wee Derry Shots, Glenkeen Furnishings, NW Care and NW Recruitment, as well as longtime supporters Seagate and Loganair who we can always count on for our Female Walk/Run.”

Sheila continued: “If you haven’t registered for the Female Walk yet, you can register on our website or call our Fundraising Office, where our staff will happily accommodate you. All participants will receive a goodie bag along with a collectible T-shirt, and this one is very special as it acknowledges our 40th anniversary, which many ladies can cherish as a souvenir.

"You may even recognize the local runners featured on the front of the shirt!

“You can also register on the day of the walk if you wish – so come on ladies, grab your mothers, sisters, grandmothers, children, and get involved this year! It will be a brilliant day of fun while supporting your local hospice.”

The 5K Female Walk will begin at 11.30 am on Sunday, June 8, starting from the Catalyst Building, Bay Road, and finishing at Ebrington Square.

You can register here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Femalewalkrun2025 or call our Fundraising Office on 02871 359 888.