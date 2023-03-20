The students, who are all in their final year of studying the Higher National Diploma in Creative Media at NWRC, have been recognised for their exceptional creative work on screen.

Students Eva Glenn and Sophie McDaid have been nominated in the ‘Drama’ category for their short film ‘Hear me Out,’ TJ Harvey Kelly has been nominated in the Factual Category for ‘Negative Space’ and Benn Rahim-Anderson and Sophie McDaid have been nominated in the Entertainment and comedy drama category for ‘Moulin Rouge’. The films range in topic from religious identity, performing arts, and exploring the space in between comic panels.

Suzanne Rodgers, Curriculum Manager for Media at NWRC said: “We are thrilled to have four students through to this final stage. NWRC has a rich history of training the next generation of filmmakers and journalists and many of our graduates have progressed to continued education or are now working in industry.

TJ Harvey Kelly, Benn Rahim-Anderson, Sophie McDaid and Eva Glenn pictured with Media Lecturer Kevin Ward.

“Students on the HND course at NWRC this year have a wealth of creative talent and we are delighted to see their work recognised at this level.”

Fiona Campbell, Chair of the RTS NI said: “It is hard to believe that it’s now ten years since we started these awards. So many of the young people who took part over the years are now enjoying fulfilling careers in the fast moving and vibrant Northern Ireland creative industries sector and further afield. It has been a privilege to be part of their journey and we look forward to helping many more students find their future roles in the years to come by continuing to provide a high-profile platform for students to showcase their work.”

