Four generations of the McCauley family were among the intrepid walkers who scaled Scalp this year as part of the Derry Concern Group’s annual fundraiser.

Well-known Derry mechanic Tony McCauley and his family were undeterred by the unseasonal conditions on June 1.

Tony’s son Ronan explained: “Me and my Dad Tony have done the walk many times but this year was really special for us. We had four generations of our family taking part.

"I thought conditions were very bad when we first arrived but decided to give it a go. We nearly turned back halfway but we soldiered on to the top.”

The McCauley family

Jacqueline Mc Carron, Concern Volunteer, took up her usual position at the top of the mountain distributing water and refreshments.

She was amazed at the resilience of all those who took part.

"The local Derry Concern Group deliberated long and hard to try and pick the best day for our annual walk. As it turned out we could not have been more unlucky.

"There was heavy rain, blowing winds and cold conditions. There was even hailstones at the top of the hill. I was amazed that this did not appear to put people off. They turned up in great numbers. Possibly better than any previous year.

Henry McLaughlin displaying a cheque of money raised from the 2025 Scalp Walk with members of the Derry Concern Group

"This is the 15th Concern Scalp walk but I cannot remember more people taking part. There were people of all ages. The youngest was in a buggy, walking part of the way and being pushed by his dad for the rest. Charles Harkin from Steelstown, Derry, was probably the oldest at 81 years of age – remarkable!’

The walk only takes place due to the cooperation of the McLaughlin family who allow Concern access every year.

The purpose of the walk was to raise funds for some of the most unfortunate people in the world. Concern works in 25 countries trying to provide the basic necessities of food, water, shelter and medical aid in times of emergency.

Another family who made a great effort were the Mullens. Meabh and Roisin Mullen, two pupils at St Mura’s School, which is very close to the mountain, helped raise over £600 through the Just Giving link to the Scalp Walk.

Well done to the McAuleys and the Mullens and to everyone else who contributed so generously to the final sum raised. At the moment the total stands at over £3,700, a fantastic response, which will be used to help in the many Concern projects in 25 countries around the world.

The annual walk is a great fund raiser for the Derry Concern Group. This year’s walk has been named the ‘Hike of Hope ‘but in the present circumstances it is difficult to keep hope alive’.

"We are in a time of great crisis when governments are drastically reducing their contribution to development. This has led to the cancellation of projects in the countries where Concern and other agencies work. The walkers up Scalp in awful conditions were doing their best to keep hope alive for many people around the world,” the group said.

Donations can still be provided at the Concern Bookshop in Ferryquay Street or by visiting the Concern Worldwide website. The Scalp Walk Just Giving site is still open for donations at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/scalpwalk2025