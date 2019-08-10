Four in hospital following incident in Derry

Four people have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a residential property in Derry.

Several ambulance service crews and police were witnessed in the Carnhill area of the city on Friday night.

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed to the Journal: “Police were called at around 9.15pm last night to a report that a number of people had taken ill at a property in the Carnhill area of Derry/Londonderry.

“Four people were taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service where their condition is not believed to be life threatening.”