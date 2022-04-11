Four Inishowen men to walk Mizen Head to Malin Head for Pieta House and Insight Inishowen
Four intrepid Inishowen men are to take on the walk from Mizen Head to Malin Head next month to raise funds for Insight Inishowen and Pieta House.
Pat Doherty (Pat Paddy Vale) from Clonmany, Garreth Monagle from Malin, Liam Douglas, originally from Glengad and Michael Doherty aka, ‘Mickey Andy’ from Urris are currently hard in training for the big event, which sets off on May 2.
Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Michael told how Pat originally came up with the idea in 2019, but Covid 19 delayed their plans. They were not to be deterred, however and organised it again for this year, with the plan to finish up at sunrise on May 7.
“We were building a wall at the back of the house and Pat said to me he’d love to do a tractor run. I said to him that many could drive it but not many could walk it and it took off from there. We were starting to organise it all when Covid put a dampener on it, but Pat really wanted to do it.”
Pat didn’t even lose his enthusiasm when he broke his hip and had surgery eight weeks ago. Michael quipped: “He’s honestly passing the rest of us out. He’s some inspiration, that’s for sure.” The two charities were chosen due to the fantastic work they do within the area of mental health. Insight Inishowen is a voluntary-run charity, which promotes mental health and emotional wellbeing and Pieta House provides a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm. They will finish on May 7. There are sponsor cards within the local community and you can also donate at www.gofundme.com/f/mizen-to-malin-2022-charity-walk