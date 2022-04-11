Four Inishowen men to walk Mizen Head to Malin Head for Pieta House and Insight Inishowen

Pat Doherty (Pat Paddy Vale) from Clonmany, Garreth Monagle from Malin, Liam Douglas, originally from Glengad and Michael Doherty aka, ‘Mickey Andy’ from Urris are currently hard in training for the big event, which sets off on May 2.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Michael told how Pat originally came up with the idea in 2019, but Covid 19 delayed their plans. They were not to be deterred, however and organised it again for this year, with the plan to finish up at sunrise on May 7.

“We were building a wall at the back of the house and Pat said to me he’d love to do a tractor run. I said to him that many could drive it but not many could walk it and it took off from there. We were starting to organise it all when Covid put a dampener on it, but Pat really wanted to do it.”

