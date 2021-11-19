Group dance performance during last Thursdayâ€TMs FDST Celebration of Achievement event.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust celebrates achievements

It’s been a great time for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust as members celebrated achievements.

By Jim McCafferty
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:01 pm

The highly enjoyable awards night was held at the Everglades Hotel. Photographer Jim McCafferty was on hand to record the presentations.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke addressing Thurday nightâ€TMs Foyle Down Syndrome Trustâ€TMs Celebration of Achievement at the Everglades Hotel.

Young Erin Brolly receiving her certificate and present from the Mayor Graham Warke at Thursday nigihtâ€TMs event.

Tiernan Tyre with proud mum Aoife, receiving his certificate and present from the Mayor Graham Warke on Thursday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Evie McDonnell with her mum and brother recieving her certificate and present from the Mayor, Graham Warke.

