Foyle Hospice celebrates 40 years of care in Derry

The Foyle Hospice has reached a remarkable milestone this year and will celebrate 40 wonderful years of providing vital specialist palliative care in the North West.

Foyle Hospice has been providing hospice and palliative care services in the North West since 1985 and most recently expanded its provision to include care in patients’ homes across the whole of the Western Health and Social Care Trust area in Northern Ireland.

The staff, volunteers, and supporters will participate in various celebratory events throughout the year to honour the hard work and dedication behind Foyle Hospice, a service that is described by many as a ‘lifeline’.

Throughout the past 40 years, Foyle Hospice has been privileged to care for over 22,000 patients and families, providing crucial strength and support as they navigate their palliative care journey.

Foyle Hospice celebrating 40 years of care.

Donall Henderson, Chief Executive at Foyle Hospice, explained: “We are humbled and grateful for the support we received from the local community from the outset and are excited to celebrate this significant milestone.

"It is incredible to think that Foyle Hospice has been synonymous with palliative care in the North West for forty years. This year of celebration will recognise every individual, community group, school, college, and business that has donated or contributed to delivering hospice care.

"They have helped to ensure that our amazing staff and volunteers can continue to do what we do.”

The Hospice was founded by the late Dr. Tom McGinley in 1985, supported by a group of enthusiastic and eager people in the local community.

Dr. McGinley was inspired after visiting a young man who was dying of terminal cancer. He felt the teenager could not receive the most necessary care from himself and the health service. This failure became a personal challenge that subsequently became the vision of a hospice for the local community.

Fortunately, Foyle Hospice has grown from strength to strength since its beginnings in a small office in Crawford Square, where a steering committee was set up in early 1984.

This was followed by a home care team consisting of two specialist palliative home care nurses, and intense fundraising started in earnest.

Today, Foyle Hospice provides nine-bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, alongside Day Therapy facilities, Community Specialist Palliative Nursing, a 24/7 Advice Line, Bereavement Counselling Services for adults and children, and much more.

There are also six Foyle Hospice Shops located in Waterloo Place, Pennyburn Industrial Estate, Strabane, Castlederg, Ballykelly, and Limavady.

These essential services continue because of the generosity and support of the local community and beyond, said the Foyle Hospice.

Therefore, this year will celebrate not only the hard work of staff and volunteers who deliver Foyle Hospice services, but also the dedication of the supporters and fundraisers who keep Foyle Hospice running today.

To join in on the Foyle Hospice’s celebration of 40 years of care, you can visit their website here: www.foylehospice.com for celebratory event information or call the 02871359888 telephone number. There will also be updates on Foyle Hospice social media channels.