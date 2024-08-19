Foyle Hospice Vintage Fashion Fair & Luncheon officially returns this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foyle Hospice Vintage Fashion Fair & Luncheon has officially returned!

This iconic annual event, which aims to promote the charity shops and raise awareness of Foyle Hospice services, will take place on Sunday, September 22 at Ebrington Hotel, Derry.

This year, Foyle Hospice is delighted to welcome Julian Simmons as guest speaker whose duty will be to entertain the crowd as they enjoy a fun-filled day.

Former BBC News journalist and TV Host, Sarah Travers, will also be in attendance as compère and has showed her support towards the popular event since its beginnings approximately 10 years ago.

Foyle Hospice Staff members, Liz McGrotty, Jacqueline McMonagle & Sheila Duffy, pictured with former BBC News journalist & TV Host, Sarah Travers.

The special day begins with a wonderful drink’s reception where attendees are encouraged to shop and enjoy the vintage fair.

Guests are then treated to a fun-filled fashion show where staff including Hospice doctors, nurses and admin along with volunteers take to the catwalk, showcasing the outfits that are collected amongst the five charity retail outlets throughout the year.

These outlets are located in Limavady, Pennyburn, Derry, Strabane and Castlederg.

Both hair and make-up for the fashion show is carried out free of charge by local hair and beauty salon, Syenna.

Former BBC News journalist & TV Host, Sarah Travers pictured at the launch of Foyle Hospice Vintage Fashion Fair & Luncheon with Foyle Hospice Shops Manager, Jacqueline McMonagle. Sarah has supported the event since its beginnings 10 years ago.

Following a delicious lunch, Julian and Sarah will take to the stage.

Since its beginnings, the event has attracted guest speakers such as Leah Totton, James Nesbitt, Nadine Coyle, Phil coulter, Miriam O Callaghan and Brian Kennedy.

Foyle Hospice Shops Manager, Jacqueline McMonagle said: “We are very excited to launch our upcoming Vintage Fashion Fair & Luncheon. This year we are delighted to welcome Julian Simmons as our special guest speaker who will no doubt guarantee a laugh and a good time!

“We have had a really busy and successful year with the launch of our two new shops in Pennyburn and Limavady. The support has been amazing and thank you to everyone who has purchased or donated – we are so grateful.

“Please come along and support Foyle Hospice on Sunday, September 22– you will be guaranteed to have a fabulous time and you won’t regret it!”

Drinks reception will begin at 1:30 pm. The fashion show will start at 2 pm with lunch to follow.

Reserve your tickets now! Tickets are £30 each. Call 028 7135 9888 or email [email protected]