Foyle Obon bring Japanese festive cheer to Derry

Foyle Obon recently held a Christmas community concert, sharing in multi-culturalism in Lisneal College.

The concert featured taiko drumming, home-made Japanese food and a Christmas quiz.

Recently, the Derry Taiko drummers travelled to Japan and performed in what has been described as a ‘ground-breaking initiative that has deepened the cultural connection’ between the north of Ireland and Japan, ‘fostering mutual understanding and enriching the arts landscape with Japanese traditional arts’.

Ibuki Taiko said that they brought the spirit of Ireland to Sado Island with their new composition, Inis, blending the Irish tin whistle with Japanese taiko drums.

The Foyle Obon Community.

Foyle Obon described their aims, on their website they stated: “When we first had the idea to create an Obon community festival here in Derry, it came from the desire to bring our community together.

“We wanted to support our Japanese community & artists, to share the joys of Japanese taiko, dance and arts through outreach programmes and to create a meaningful family festival for all. In our fractured society, drumming and festivals can be divisive and seen to belong to one group or the other.

“We wanted to share a new page of Northern Irish culture and develop a new way of coming together in an inclusive, safe, shared community space.

“We believe it gives everyone hope for the future.”

Taiko drumming.

Foyle Obon thanked all the performers and volunteers and the Public Health Agency and The Arts Council of Northern Ireland for supporting this opportunity to celebrate with our community.

For more on Foyle Obon you can find them here: www.foyleobon.com