Foyle Search & Rescue features in new BBC Gaeilge series ‘999 Faoi Oiliúint’

It’s a vocation. And it’s not for everyone.

999 Faoi Oiliúint is a new four-part documentary series following the lives of the men and women training for service on the front line. It has been produced by Below the Radar TV for BBC Gaeilge and RTÉ with funding from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund.

Beginning on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer on Monday, May 29 at 10pm 999 Faoi Oiliúint follows new cadets as they undergo intense and gruelling training and find out if they have what it takes to make the grade, whether it’s working as a firefighter, a paramedic, volunteering for mountain rescue or the coast guard.

Martin O'Neill, Foyle Search and Rescue, features in 999 Faoi Oiliúint

The series features new cadets from Foyle Search and Rescue; Lough Neagh Search and Rescue; Galway Fire Service; Mayo Mountain Rescue; Dublin Fire Service; National Ambulance Service Ireland and the Irish Coast Guard.

999 Faoi Oiliúint follows new recruits as they deal with real-life call outs.

Filmed over the course of a year the new cadets display the shared traits of strength, determination, grit and, ultimately, an unwavering devotion to their work.

The peaks and troughs of training will be placed under a microscope, and we see how each trainee emerges from the challenges of being pushed to their limits while moving through the ranks of examinations and training.

The full series of 999 Faoi Oiliúint will be available on BBC iPlayer from Monday, May 29.

