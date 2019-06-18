Foyle Search & Rescue save person from River Foyle overnight

Foyle Search & Rescue crews have saved a person from the River Foyle overnight.

The local charity’s Pager Team were tasked by the PSNI to reports of a person on the wrong side of the railings close to the river just after 12am this morning (Tuesday).

Foyle Search & Rescue have stated: “As Pager teams responded, the person was further reported as having entered the water.

“Boat crews arrived on scene within minutes and guided by land crew located the person commencing a successful rescue.

“The person was removed to FSR’s base at Prehen where an EMT & Emergency First Responders, assessed and treated the person for cold water shock and early onset hypothermia.”

The patient was then transferred into the care of Ambulance Service paramedics and transported to hospital.

Foyle Search and Rescue have expressed their appreciation to the members of the public who deployed the lifering, CCTV and the PSNI.

*The Lifeline helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Anyone of any age living in the North can call the helpline for free on 0808 808 8000 if they are experiencing distress or despair.