Free family fun and shopping in Derry’s Ebrington Square this Saturday

Ebrington hosts ‘Saturdays On the Square,’ a free afternoon event offering family entertainment and market stalls.

The free event, organised by the Executive Office, is set to take place in Ebrington Square this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.

A spokesperson for the event said: “This event will feature a great opportunity to promote shopping locally. There will also be a range of activities for kids, including mini golf, two live shows by children’s entertainer Parky, and music throughout the day. A great day out for all the family!”