Derry and Strabane are being offered the opportunity to upcycle their old costumes and source new ones at specially arranged pop up shops.

The Halloween Costume Swap Shops in the Alley Theatre on Saturday October 12 and the Guildhall on Saturday October 19, both from 11am to 3pm.

They promise to feature a treasure trove of items - and all for free.

Derry City and Strabane District Council are hosting the event as part of Recycling Week and are appealing to anyone with unwanted Halloween costumes and props to consider giving them a new lease of life by donating to the Swap Shop at locations across Derry and Strabane.

Derry Halloween Costume Swap - Jillian Collins with her son Arthur trying on a pirate outfit ahead of the Halloween Costume Swap Shops to be held in the Alley Theatre and the Guildhall, included is Julie Hannaway, DCSDC.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, encouraged people to donate their old costumes and come along to the Swap Shops in Derry and Strabane to source new ones.

“Whether you are looking for Halloween inspiration or hoping to breathe new life into your previous outfits, the Costume Swap Shops are the place for you,” she said.

“If you have no plans to wear a costume again, why not donate it, give it a new home and help save the planet?

“These days we see fewer of the home made costumes that used to be the stand out highlight of the festival and this year I would love to see a return of some of those unique creations.”

You can drop off your Halloween costumes at various boo-tique bins throughout the City and District.

The locations are the Guildhall Derry from Monday – Friday from 9am to 8pm and weekends from 9am to 6pm.

Council Offices, Strand Road from Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm, the 4Rs New 2 U, Pennyburn Industrial Estate, open Mon – Thurs from 9am to 5pm, Friday from 9am to 4.30pm, Council Offices, Derry Road, Strabane: open Mon - Fri from 9am to 5pm, The Alley Theatre, open Mon – Sat from 10am to 5pm and Waterside Shared Village, open Tues to Fri from 3pm to 10pm and weekends from 10am to 5pm.

The Swap Shops are free to attend and no pre registrations is necessary, full details are available at https://derryhalloween.com/costumeswap/