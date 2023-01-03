The ‘Mood Matters’ sessions will be delivered by the team at AWARE. In each session, attendees will learn more about the importance of mental health as well as valuable techniques for support and wellbeing.

The programme is based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) concepts which participants use to challenge and change unhelpful thinking and behaviour to make a positive difference in their lives.

Adrienne Adair, Director of Library Services with Libraries NI, said: “Libraries NI is delighted to be working with AWARE to help support people in their own community. A library is a welcoming environment and through these sessions people can learn and discuss these important issues as well as borrow from a collection of supportive books that can help after the sessions.”

Marina McCully, Head of Education and Training at AWARE, said, “Our Mood Matters sessions are suitable for anyone experiencing low mood, anxiety or moderate depression. They are also very valuable for members of the general public who wish to learn more about mental health and gain self-care techniques to prevent mental health problems from occurring.

In Northern Ireland, one in four of us will experience mental ill-health at some point in our lives, but by being aware of the signs and symptoms, practising self-care and knowing where to get help, we can often prevent a mental health problem from becoming a long –term mental illness. We are delighted to be hosting these important awareness-raising events in partnership with Libraries NI and would encourage anyone interested to come along.”

A session will take place on Thursday 26 January in Derry Central Library from 2:00pm-4.30pm. Telephone 028 7122 9990 e: [email protected]

Contact each library directly to book a place.

Other sessions are: Monday 16 January in Newry City Library 2:00pm-4:00pm. t: 028 3026 4683 e: [email protected]

Tuesday 17January in Lisburn City Library 2:00pm -4:00pm. t: 028 9266 9345 e: [email protected]

Wednesday 25 January in Suffolk Library 10:30am-12:30pm. t: 028 9050 9235 e: [email protected]

Tuesday 7 February in Omagh Library 10.30am-1:00pm. t: 028 8244 0733 e: [email protected]

