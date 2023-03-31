Free swim sessions for autistic children and adults in Derry & Strabane backed

The sessions would be delivered free of charge and would be available to adults and children with autism or additional needs.

Councillor Barr addressed the chamber, stating that there are not enough facilities for children with special needs or families of children with special needs in the district.

“Swimming has proved to be a highly effective form of therapy with many benefits such as helping to relax and reduce stress, improving motor functions such as coordination and balance, encouraging social skills by interaction and engaging with others, encouraging language and communication skills in a state of relaxation and comfort,” he said.

The swimming baths at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry.

“Our leisure centres are one of the few facilities we have that gives us the opportunity to play an active part in providing some sort of service for those with additional needs and I feel that we should be taking a proactive and leading role in making this happen.”

SDLP Councillor Jason Barr expressed his hope that the report would come forward and that everyone on the council with the new mandate could support it going forward.

Alliance Councillor Rachael Ferguson commented that having this free service would be great for the city and district, as families face many barriers to access services privately.

She said: “I think it’s a great idea and I think there’s ways in which our officers could look at possibilities of approaching the Western Trust and PHA and maybe working collaboratively to actually cover the cost of this because if they do it’d be a huge benefit to many in this city and district.”

Derry & Strabane Councilor Raymond Barr.

Sinn Féin Councillor Alex Duffy, who works with young people with learning disabilities stated that the council facilities should be fully accessible for those with learning difficulties, and Councillor Shaun Harkin from People Before Profit commended James McClean for publicly sharing his autism diagnosis.

“I think it’ll do a lot to cut against continued stigma around it and also raise awareness,” he commented.

“James McClean is a football legend and superstar and people wouldn’t assume that he would have any kind of disability but it just goes to show you there’s all sorts of disabilities that are hidden or people manage very well with a disability.”

“We have to create a society that is aware of people with their disability and then allow us to create conditions where people can fully participate even with disabilities. So that’s why this motion is important because it’s a step in the right direction.”

Alderman Maurice Devenney offered the DUP’s support for the motion, and Alderman Graham Warke added that it would benefit a lot of families in the city and district.

Commenting that the motion ‘brought council into the 21st century’, Colr. Paul Gallagher added: “We do have the facilities and we do have the staff and I think this could be delivered at a minimal cost and it would be a very good string on council’s bow.”

Gillian Anderson

Local Democracy Reporter