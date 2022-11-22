The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy pictured at North West Regional College, with, from left: Kathleen McCaul, Head of Business and Professional Services at NWRC, Aoife Curran, Marketing Officer, NWRC's Business Support Centre, Nicky Gilleece, Labour Market Partnership Manager, Sinead Hawkins, NWRC Business Development Manager, John Cartin, Deputy Head of Training and Skills at NWRC and Sinead Milligan, NWRC Business Development Executive. (Picture Martin Mckeown)

These short courses are fully funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s (DCSDC) Labour Market Partnership (LMP) programme and will give individuals the skills that employers are looking for in the areas of Office IT and Customer Service, Advanced Manufacturing and Construction. LMPs, which create targeted employment action plans for every council area, are funded by the Department for Communities. The LMP scheme allows for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work, including young people and those with disabilities.

NWRC Business Skills Manager Sinead Hawkins said: ‘’We are delighted to be working with the Labour Market Partnership team at the Council to deliver these ‘lead into employment’ programmes that will help with upskilling the workforce in skills that employers are currently demanding. These programmes are key to helping to increase employment figures in the North West and driving economic activity.’’

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “It is so important to offer a range of pathways into employment to ensure that local people are equipped with the skills they need to secure well paid and sustainable job opportunities. We also want to be able to offer prospective employers a rich and diverse talent pool to fulfil their needs, and to grow confidence in Derry and Strabane as an area ripe for investment with much to offer companies in terms of skills and experience. I am delighted to see new opportunities being created through our strong partnership approach to growing and developing the local economy, ensuring a better future for everyone.”

The five week IT Office and Customer Services programme will take place later this month with another starting in early January, Construction beginning January 30 for seven weeks and Advanced Manufacturing later in the year. Places are limited and all applicants must be over 16, unemployed, and a resident of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership (LMP) focuses on improving Derry and Strabane’s employability outcomes and labour market conditions by working with a wide range of partners, being flexible to meet need in the area and helping to engage with employers and employees. The Derry and Strabane LMP partnership was developed with funding from the Department for Communities (DfC).