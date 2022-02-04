Freedom of Derry & Strabane for frontline worker Pat McManus who died of COVID

Described by his nursing colleagues at the County Hospital in Stafford as ‘kind and compassionate’, Strabane native Pat (60) died from the virus in April 2020.

The father-of-three worked as a nurse for more than 40 years, including at the Northwick Park Hospital, the Central Middlesex Hospital, the North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary in Stoke-on-Trent before joining the Stafford Hospital in the same city.

Members of the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee heard that following liaison with the family of Mr McManus, it has now been agreed to proceed with the conferment of the posthumous award of Freedom of the Borough (Derry City and Strabane District Council) on February 28, 2022 at 2pm. It is currently understood that 22 family members will be travelling to attend this event.

The late Patrick McManus (on left) with his sons, Kevin, Stephen and Adrian.

Following the decision taken at two special hybrid meetings which will be held consecutively on the same day, Mr McManus will posthumously be conferred with the Freeman of the City and District. A Mayoral Reception will take place immediately after the Special Meetings.

Derg Sinn Fein Councillor Ruairi McHugh said: “I think it is the least we, as a council, can afford Mr McManus who so selflessly put himself in the front line and stayed true to his hippocratic oath when, despite his own medical condition, he put his life on the line to protect others.”

Speaking of his delight that Pat was being posthumously recognised, SDLP councillor Steven Edward added: “Pat gave his life to help others and it is only right his contribution is acknowledged locally especially given that his home town is Strabane.”

DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock spoke of the importance of marking this ‘very special occasion’ for the family of Pat McManus adding: “It also brings some recognition to all those who have been on the front line during the pandemic.”

By Gillian Anderson