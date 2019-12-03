Fresh appeal as search for Helena continues

Police in Derry have issued a photo of missing County Derry woman Helena McElhennon’s car in the hope it might jog someone’s memory as searches for her continue.

Helena has now been missing for over a week and police investigating the circumstances of her disappearance at the weekend revisited the scene at the Foyle Bridge in the city where the 42-year-old’s vehicle was located.

At the time of going to press yesterday search operations were still ongoing in Derry.

PSNI Sergeant Adrian Brogan said: “Helena, from Draperstown, was reported missing to us last Sunday, November 24. She was last seen at around 11am in the area of the lay-by on the city end of the Foyle Bridge.

“It’s believed Helena had got out of her vehicle - a black Mitsubishi Outlander - at the lay-by and, at this time, she was wearing a long brown, possibly black dress.”

Police said that in a bid to trace Helena’s last movements, officers returned to the lay-by on the Foyle Bridge on Sunday morning where she was last seen and where her vehicle was located. Officers distributed leaflets in a bid to jog people’s memories.”

Helena is described as being 5’ 4’’ tall, with short dark hair and of a slim build.

Sgt. Brogan said: “I want anyone who was in the area last Sunday, either driving or walking, around 11am to think back about who you remember seeing.

“Do you think you may have seen Helena, or saw her driving in the area? Perhaps you’ve captured what may have been her vehicle on your dashcam.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, please come and tell us by calling us on 101 and quoting reference number 771 of 24/11/19.”