Friends of St. Brigid’s End-of-Summer Community Festival to take place in Derry
A host of activities for all ages is being organised for the event, which runs from 1pm and 4pm, along with live music and a barbecue.
The ‘Heart of Our Community’ event is an inter-generational festival fun-day, and all ages are being encouraged to come along with the city and district’s Mayor, Ruairi McHugh in attendance.
Funded by the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Fund, this year’s festival will include activities ranging from Carousel Rides, Bouncy Castles, Obstacle Course, Last Man Standing Wipe Out, Football Darts, Balloon Modelling, Kidz Farm and more.
There will also be live music/ entertainment throughout the day as well as the barbeque, tea and coffee stall and a raffle.
Speaking at Tuesday’s launch at St Brigid’s College, Sean Carlin, Community Development Manager, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, appealed for a great turnout on Saturday, September 13, as in previous years.
“We are delighted that this year’s festival is again funded by the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Fund and their continued support offers an opportunity for all ages to come together, share in the fun and take pride in the Outer North Area and the strong sense of community it embodies.
"We can promise three hours of family fun and enjoyment. Let’s hope the weather will be good for us and we can end this fantastic summer on a high note with everyone having some fun and enjoying the barbecue.”
The festival event is free to attend and everyone is welcome.