Friends of the Cancer Centre thanks Derry public for donations

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:29 BST

Friends of the Cancer Centre would like to thank everyone who gave so generously at their street collection in Derry on November 29, 2024.

Sarah Wilson, Community Fundraising Officer with Friends of the Cancer Centre said: “Due to the generosity of residents and visitors to the city, the charity raised the fantastic sum of £211.53.

"These donations will make a real and meaningful difference to local families affected by cancer.”

