From Halloween hair to Christmas craic - Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co

Well, that’s Halloween over thank God, my nerves are only just settling! I always take the day off to be with the weans, and between face paints, fake blood, wigs, and last-minute costume disasters, I swear I’m more wrecked than if I’d worked a ten-hour day in the salon. One minute I’m fixing a cape, the next I’m running after Superman around the kitchen with a makeup wipe. By the time we’re heading out the door, I’m ready for my bed.

Once the sugar rush wears off and the fake cobwebs are in the bin, you can nearly feel the shift. The chat turns from trick-or-treating to Christmas nights out and staff dos, and suddenly everyone’s panicking about getting their hair done.

Now, I love the buzz, don’t get me wrong but girls, don’t torture yourselves trying to squeeze in the week before Christmas. Half of us spend Christmas Day in our pyjamas anyway, hair tied up, eating Celebrations for breakfast. No one’s looking at your roots while you’re trying to build toys or find the batteries that Santa “forgot.”

If you’ve got your staff do or going out for a few nights, get your colour sorted a few weeks in advance. You’ll still be fresh, your hair will thank you for it, and you won’t be sitting in the chair two days before Christmas like a woman possessed. That last week before the Christmas break in a salon is like the end of the world, that’s no exaggeration.

And while we’re at it, can we talk about the Christmas pressure? Between hair, presents, food, and trying to make everything perfect, it’s easy to lose one's head altogether. I’m making a real effort this year not to go mad with the shopping. Every year I swear I won’t and still end up panic-buying half of Smyths.

But not this year — I’ve told the wains straight: no long lists. Pick one or two things you’d really love and that’s it. I want them to appreciate what they get, not just tear through it and forget about it by Boxing Day.

It’s mad, isn’t it? We’re all chasing this idea of a perfect Christmas! Perfect hair, perfect house, perfect gifts when the best bits are never perfect at all. It’s the wee moments that matter: sitting in your PJs, hair scraped up, the smell of dinner cooking, a cheesy film on the TV, and nowhere to be.

So aye, that’s my bit of hairdresser wisdom for the season, book early, don’t stress, and mind yourself. Your colour doesn’t need to be fresh on Christmas Eve for you to feel good. Half the time your hair looks better once it’s had a wee rest anyway.

Because truth be told, no one remembers how your highlights looked, they remember the craic, the laughs, and the chaos of it all. So get your appointment in, stick the kettle on, and actually enjoy it.

We’ve survived the Halloween madness! Now let’s get through Christmas with our sanity (and our split ends) intact.

Love Margaret.