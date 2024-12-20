Full house for Old Library Trust’s annual Christmas bingo in Creggan
There was entertainment by the fabulous Micky Doherty as well as a plethora of fantastic prizes on offer to all who played.
Doors opened at 7pm with the ‘Brandywell Crooner’ singing a number of well-known Christmas carols to get everyone in the mood before it was ‘eyes down’ and into some serious bingo-ing.
At half-time seasonal refreshments were served by the Old Library Trust staff. Treats included Christmas crackers, tea, coffee as well as some wonderful baking delights to savour.
Speaking after the event, OLT Programme Manager Sabrina Lynch said: “This is all about getting people out to enjoy a good night’s entertainment where our community can socialise together. And, once again, our team at the OLT stepped up and made it a wonderful night.”
Sabrina thanked the funders, local company Vogue for contributing prizes and Micky Doherty for making it a night to remember.
