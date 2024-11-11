Fund-raising pub quiz for Gaza in Derry’s Rocking Chair bar
The event has been organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).
“On Saturday, November 16, let’s come together for a pub quiz for Gaza at The Rocking Chair Bar, Derry. Bring your team, test your knowledge, and enjoy the night, all for a great cause.
“There will also be a chance to win some great prizes as part of our raffle,” the organisers stated.
Entry per team is £20. The quiz is set to get underway at 8pm sharp at the Rocking Chair at the top of Waterloo Street in Derry city centre. There will be music entertainment afterwards by Higgs.
"Every penny goes to support fund a food drop, aid for Gaza & Derry IPSC.
"Let’s make a difference together and bring hope where it’s most needed,” a spokesperson for the Derry IPSC stated.
