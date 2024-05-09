Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of Inishowen sports clubs are set to benefit from funding totalling over 300,000 euro.

The equipment-only grants, funded under Sports Capital, were announced on Thursday by the Minister for Sport, Thomas Byrne.

The Inishowen clubs awarded funding were as follows: 8th Donegal Scouts, Carndonagh €24,727; Buncrana Gun Club €6,500; Culdaff FC €25,236;

Buncrana Municipal Golf Club €19,418; Burt GAA Club €44,969; Carndonagh FC €46,997; Cumman Naomh Padraig €25,987; Inishowen Sub Aqua Club €42,410; Rasheney FC €54,368; Spraoi agus Spórt €62,388 and Sea Rovers FC €8,600.

Inishowen's Spraoi agus Sport was one of the club's awarded funding.

Welcoming the allocation for Donegal clubs, local government minister, Charlie McConalogue, said: “Donegal is a huge sporting county and I know this latest round of government funding will be a massive help to all the clubs concerned. We are extremely fortunate to have so many well run and well organised sporting clubs in our county. It takes a huge effort on behalf of those tasked with running the clubs to keep them going, year after year.”

“I commend all volunteers who do their bit for their local club and the work they do is something we should all appreciate and be thankful for. I thank my cabinet colleague, Minister Thomas Byrne, for allocating a significant amount of funding for clubs in Donegal and I have no doubt every allocation will be warmly welcomed and well spent. It’s important that sports clubs that do so much good work in our communities are supported by government,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine added.

The breakdown of the funding allocated to Donegal club is as follows:

Derryveagh Boxing Club €2,477

Donegal Bay Rowing Club €71,161

Donegal Town Basketball Club €380

Dunlewey Celtic FC €22,377

Fanad United FC €19,190

Finn Valley Rugby Club €9,688

Finn Valley Women’s FC €2,643

Four Masters Cycling Club €4,061

Gaoth Dobhair Aontaithe FC €31,586

Inver Rowing Club €49,734

Killybegs Rowing Club €44,117

Kilmacrennan FC €13,921

Kincasslagh Rowing Club €124,157

Liquid Therapy €10,000

Loughros Point Rowing Club €43,822

Milford AC €5,900

Milford United FC €20,021

Mulroy Hoops Basketball Club €6,000

North West Cricket Union Ltd. €38,486

Otway Golf and Country Club €40,980

Raphoe Hockey Club €21,673

Rathmullan Sailing and Water Sports €27,033

Rosses Snorkelling Club €51,300

Swilly Seals Swimming Club €13,265

Tir Chonnaill Warriors €24,615

Donegal Athletics County Board €67,971