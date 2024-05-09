Buncrana Municipal Golf Club €19,418; Burt GAA Club €44,969; Carndonagh FC €46,997; Cumman Naomh Padraig €25,987; Inishowen Sub Aqua Club €42,410; Rasheney FC €54,368; Spraoi agus Spórt €62,388 and Sea Rovers FC €8,600.
Welcoming the allocation for Donegal clubs, local government minister, Charlie McConalogue, said: “Donegal is a huge sporting county and I know this latest round of government funding will be a massive help to all the clubs concerned. We are extremely fortunate to have so many well run and well organised sporting clubs in our county. It takes a huge effort on behalf of those tasked with running the clubs to keep them going, year after year.”
“I commend all volunteers who do their bit for their local club and the work they do is something we should all appreciate and be thankful for. I thank my cabinet colleague, Minister Thomas Byrne, for allocating a significant amount of funding for clubs in Donegal and I have no doubt every allocation will be warmly welcomed and well spent. It’s important that sports clubs that do so much good work in our communities are supported by government,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine added.
The breakdown of the funding allocated to Donegal club is as follows:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.