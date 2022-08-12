Funding challenges: Carnival of Colours organisers worry for future

Carnival of Colours took place in Derry city centre last weekend and thousands of people turned out to enjoy the event.
But, In Your Space Circus, which runs the flagship event, says the festival is finding it a challenge to “make ends meet”.
This year’s day-long event was jam-packed with circus-themed treats featuring the very best of international street theatre, walkabout characters and performances, circus workshops, arts and crafts, graffiti arts demos and a programme of music from the Nerve Centre.
Most Popular
The festival took place across Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place, Foyle Embankment and the Peace Garden.
In Your Space Circus says that, despite financial support from a number of organisations and local businesses, it is becoming increasingly difficult to host the event.
Cath McBride, Company Director, said: “We have big ambitions for the festival but fundraising is an ongoing challenge and requires audience donations to help meet the shortfall.”
She added: “We were just delighted with the success of the festival over the weekend. Our hearts were so full seeing people out, enjoying the event and engaging with all the performances. It makes all the hard work worthwhile.
“We loved the city centre location and it worked very well tying in with the Walled City Market on Saturday.
“The challenge to raise the money to bring the festival back in 2023 starts now. With funding being cut, it always raises the question of whether or not we can afford to do it. But we feel it is such an asset to the city that we put in the extra work to try and make it happen.”