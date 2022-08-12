Funding challenges: Carnival of Colours organisers worry for future

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carnival of Colours took place in Derry city centre last weekend and thousands of people turned out to enjoy the event.

But, In Your Space Circus, which runs the flagship event, says the festival is finding it a challenge to “make ends meet”.

This year’s day-long event was jam-packed with circus-themed treats featuring the very best of international street theatre, walkabout characters and performances, circus workshops, arts and crafts, graffiti arts demos and a programme of music from the Nerve Centre.

Carnival of Colours 2022

The festival took place across Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place, Foyle Embankment and the Peace Garden.

In Your Space Circus says that, despite financial support from a number of organisations and local businesses, it is becoming increasingly difficult to host the event.

Cath McBride, Company Director, said: “We have big ambitions for the festival but fundraising is an ongoing challenge and requires audience donations to help meet the shortfall.”

She added: “We were just delighted with the success of the festival over the weekend. Our hearts were so full seeing people out, enjoying the event and engaging with all the performances. It makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Carnival of Colours 2022

“We loved the city centre location and it worked very well tying in with the Walled City Market on Saturday.