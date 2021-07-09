Fundraiser in memory of Aodhán O’Donnell under way

Members of the ODonnell family and friends pictured on Thursday last at the launch of the 48 Hour Prowler Challenge in memory of Aodhán ODonnell and in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue at the Uturn Fitness centre, Whitehouse Road. Included in the photograph is Uturn Fitness proprietor Danny Glenn. DER2127GS  022

The event, which was organised by the cousin of Aodhán O’Donnell, involves 48 teams pulling a ‘prowler’ continuously until 1pm tomorrow.

Aodhán was just 19-years-old when he died in 2018.

His family have held a number of fundraising events in memory of the talented hurler and just last year raised around £18,000 for Foyle Search and Rescue.

In the past, family and friends have also raised funds for the charity to purchase a brand new rescue vessel bearing Aodhán’s name.

The most recent fundraiser has been organised by Aodhán’s cousin and best friend, Conal Duffy. The event, which has raised almost £5,000 so far, started yesterday and will conclude on what would have been Aodhán’s 23rd birthday.

Conal, who is a personal trainer, decided to challenge people to pull a piece of gym equipment continuously over a 48 hour period.

The prowler is a heavy sled that can be pushed or pulled along the floor, either as it is or with additional weight added. The equipment is used to develop strength and power.

A different team, consisting of between four and six people, will take on the challenge every hour, with the first and last hour being done by a team including Conal and Aodhán’s parents Moira and Gerry.

“We have got a number of businesses to provide sponsorship and so far we have raised around £5,000. We have also asked anyone taking part in the challenge to share the fundraising link on social media with their own family and friends,” Conal said.

“I am a personal trainer and that is why I chose this particular challenge.”

Conal said he wanted to support FS&R because they were such a huge help to Aodhán’s family and friends.

“They were there throughout the search and helped so much when he passed and even after.”

Conal said it has been a tough year for everyone and he recognised that charities were not able to get the same level of donations.

“Every penny really counts and I am sure FS&R would be happy with the amount we have already raised through the sponsorship. It has been tough financially for so many people, but it would be great to get a bit more for FS&R.”

Conal said the event will also allow Aodhán’s family to mark his birthday and be together.