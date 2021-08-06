Fundraiser in memory of Laurence Nash

Laurence Nash died just months after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2018.

Laurence Nash, who was a keen sportsman having played semi-professional football in his younger years, died just months after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Laurence, a father of four and a much loved grandfather whose love of football earned him the nickname ‘Striker’, was hugely respected in

his professional life, having worked for NI Water, Donegal County Council, Irish Water and the North West Regional College during his career.

Laurence was diagnosed with kidney cancer in January 2018, after he discovered a lump on his arm.

“He was a fit and active man and thought the lump was as a result of playing football,” his son David said.

“However, it was actually as a result of the tumour in his kidney.”

Laurence underwent chemotherapy treatment, but sadly passed away in August that year.

The family decided to honour Laurence’s memory through his passion for football.

Son David said: “Dad was always a keen sportsman. He played football in his younger years and went on to manage Swilly Rovers.

“For over 30 years he played football with the same team in Brooke Park, so we decided to do a mini version of the Brooke Park 7s to raise money for cancer charities.”

The family hoped the event would be an annual event to raise money for a different cancer charity each year, after the first very successful event in 2019.

However, due to the Covid restrictions it was unable to take place last year.

This year’s chosen charity for the Striker’s 7’s, which takes place in Brooke Park tomorrow between 1:30 and 4:30pm, is the Foyle Hospice.

Fundraising for the event has raised almost £1,800 so far and David said that ‘everyone is welcome to come and watchand support this great cause.’