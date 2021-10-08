Fundraiser to buy special cot for Derry baby Ryan

Baby Ryan Long.

Little Ryan Long, who is 17 months old, suffered a stroke before he was born and has the life-limiting condition microcephaly.

His mother, Julie, told the Journal that, as a result, Ryan is ‘like a newborn in a 17 month old’ body and also has a visual impairment.

He will never walk or talk and will not hit his developmental milestones.

Baby Ryan Long.

Ryan’s family are hoping to purchase a special cot which would be of huge benefit to him. The cot is regularly used in paediatric hospitals and is very suitable for his needs, as it is tilted and electrically operated, among other features. However, it is expensive and a number of fundraisers are taking place to help raise the £4200 needed.

A donation page ‘Cot For Ryan’ has been set up on Facebook at the link www.facebook.com/donate/383111200120152/You can also keep up to date with the latest fundraisers on this page, which include a draw with prizes including football tops.