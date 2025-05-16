Funeral arrangements for former Derry City FC chairman Paul Diamond announced

The funeral of Paul Diamond, the former chairman and honorary President of Derry City Football Club, will take place on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular businessman passed away on Sunday, May 11.

Following his death the Diamond Corrugated founder was described as a Derry ‘institution’ and remembered as an unstinting supporter of Derry City FC.

He is mourned by his wife Mary, sons Niall and Gerard, daughter-in-law Kerrie, grandchildren Anna, Rowan and Paul, siblings Attracta and Thomas, and wider circle of family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Paul Diamond

His Requiem Mass will take place at St. Patrick’s, Pennyburn, at 10am on Wednesday followed by interment in the City Cemetery.

A fundraising page has been set up to help raise money for respiratory services. Funds raised will go to:

The Respiratory Services at Altnagelvin Hospital, whose care, compassion, and expertise meant so much to Paul and his family.

- Alpha-1 Foundation Ireland (alpha1.ie), a charity dedicated to supporting those affected by Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency—a condition Paul lived with.