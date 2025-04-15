Funeral committal of Derry socialist Colm Bryce to take place in Gweedore

By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The funeral committal of the late Derry socialist Colm Bryce will take place in Gweedore on Thursday.

Mr. Bryce, a prominent left-wing activist, passed away last week in St. Bart's Hospital in London.

He has been described as a ‘powerhouse of social justice’, a ‘warrior in the struggle against oppression’, and a stalwart over decades of ‘socialist and working class movements’ globally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr. Bryce is mourned by his wife Julie, children Nina and Colm Luka, their mother Jenny Witt, his parents Colm and Rosaleen and his siblings Patricia, Margaret, Donal and Sean.

The late Colm BryceThe late Colm Bryce
The late Colm Bryce

A funeral notice confirmed his wake will be private. His funeral will leave Derry for committal in Magheragallon near the villages of Bunbeg and Derrybeg at 4pm on Thursday.

Donations will be distributed to Stand Up To Racism, c/o W J O'Brien & Son.

The notice concludes with the seanfhocailSláinte chuig na fir agus go maire na mná go deo! (Health to the men and may the women live for ever).

Related topics:DerryLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice