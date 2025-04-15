Funeral committal of Derry socialist Colm Bryce to take place in Gweedore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral committal of the late Derry socialist Colm Bryce will take place in Gweedore on Thursday.

Mr. Bryce, a prominent left-wing activist, passed away last week in St. Bart's Hospital in London.

He has been described as a ‘powerhouse of social justice’, a ‘warrior in the struggle against oppression’, and a stalwart over decades of ‘socialist and working class movements’ globally.

Mr. Bryce is mourned by his wife Julie, children Nina and Colm Luka, their mother Jenny Witt, his parents Colm and Rosaleen and his siblings Patricia, Margaret, Donal and Sean.

The late Colm Bryce

A funeral notice confirmed his wake will be private. His funeral will leave Derry for committal in Magheragallon near the villages of Bunbeg and Derrybeg at 4pm on Thursday.

Donations will be distributed to Stand Up To Racism, c/o W J O'Brien & Son.

The notice concludes with the seanfhocail – Sláinte chuig na fir agus go maire na mná go deo! (Health to the men and may the women live for ever).