Funeral details following death of James (Jimmy) Brolly

Funeral details for the late James (Jimmy) Brolly have been confirmed.

One of Derry’s best known people, Mr Brolly passed away following a short illness.

He was well known by those frequenting Derry city centre and would often speak with those who travelled through the town.

There has been many tributes paid to Mr Brolly, who lived at Damien House and who often watched the world go by from the Waterloo Place and Foyle Street areas of the city centre, since the news of his passing broke yesterday.

A Mass will take place this Thursday, November 14, 2019 in St Mary’s Church in Creggan at 10.00am followed by burial in The City Cemetery.

Adair & Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road will be open on Wednesday evening from 7pm-9pm for friends to pay their respects.

Mr. Brolly came to wider public attention back in 2015 when he thanked two teenage girls from Derry came to his rescue after noticing his clothes had caught fire accidentally. The local girls ran over to him and doused him with a bottle of lemonade while other local people also came to his aid.

Among the hundreds of postings on Facebook paying tribute to, and sharing memories of, Mr Brolly, one local person said he had “managed to make the time to become friends with each and everyone of us. He will be sorely missed”.

Another posted: “Aww wee Jimmy was a gentleman always had a wee chat with him RIP”.

A third added: “Jimmy the gent, rest in peace now Pet. You were always such a gracious and intelligent man and thankful soul. Our city centre will never be the same without you.”