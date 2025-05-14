Funeral of Buncrana drowning victim Emmanuel Familola to take place on Saturday

The funeral of Emmanuel Familola will take place on Saturday.

The 16-year-old lost his life following a suspected drowning incident when he got into difficulty at Ned’s Point at the weekend.

His friend Matt Sibanda (18) also died.

Emmanuel's remains will be reposing in St. Mary's Oratory, on Friday from 5pm to 10pm.

Emmanuel Familola

His Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am followed by interment at St. Mary's, Cockhill.

Emmanuel is mourned by his mother Glory, brothers Daniel and John, and extended circle of family and friends.