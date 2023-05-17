Funeral of Derry City legend James ‘Jimbo’ Crossan to take place in Long Tower

The Crossan brothers Jimbo and Jobby pictured during a D&D event.

The former Derry City player and manager passed away peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Crossan played centre half in the legendary Derry City side of the 1960s which brought the Irish League title to the Brandywell for the first time in 1964/65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He won the Irish Cup with the Candystripes at the end of the 1963/64 season and scored a goal for the ages in Derry’s famous 5-1 victory over FK Lyn in the European Cup in 1965 – the first time an Irish side had progressed in Europe.

Jobby and Jimbo Crossan

‘Jimbo’ led Derry back into senior football in the League of Ireland as manager in 1985. He was a stalwart of grassroots football and served as Derry & District League Chairman for decades.

A long-standing ‘Hibernian’ he was President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians - Board of Erin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a renowned football family, his brothers, Eddie, Liam and John ‘Jobby’, also played for Derry.

Eddie was an acclaimed forward who enjoyed spells with Blackburn Rovers and Tranmere Rovers in the 1940s and 1950s.

‘Jobby' played for Derry City, Standard Liège and Manchester City. In 1962 he lined out for Liège in a European Cup semi-final against a Real Madrid side that included Di Stéfano, Puskás and Gento.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Jimbo’ is mourned by his wife Nora and children Seamus, Maraide, Liam, Anne, John, Karen, Martin, Joan, Barry and Elaine and his wider family circle.