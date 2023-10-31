Funeral of Derry tailor Lorcan Doherty to take place on Thursday
Mr. Doherty, was the proprietor of The Suit Lounge, the menswear and suit hire specialist in Great James Street, he established in 2017.
He passed away at the weekend.
His Requiem Mass will take place at St. Eugene’s Cathedral at 10am on Thursday followed by interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.
Ciaran Murray, marketing consultant and Pure Derry founder, said he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to hear of Lorcan’s untimely passing, describing him as ‘a guy who has helped almost every man in Derry look dapper at one stage or another with real outfits - and who has befriended everyone he has met along the way’.
Prior to establishing The Suit Lounge Lorcan worked for a decade at Tomorrows Bridal and Menswear in the Diamond.
His former employer expressed ‘shock and deep devastation’ at his death.
“Once a colleague, but more importantly a good friend. You will be sorely missed a true gentleman and friend. Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences to Lorcan’s family and loved ones. Rest easy Lorcan,” the store said.