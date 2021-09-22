Funeral of ex-Derry City midfielder Kevin 'Crack' McKeever to take place on Friday

The late Kevin 'Crack' McKeever

The former Derry City midfielder died suddenly at his home on Monday.

His funeral will take place at Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty at 10am, after which he will be interred in the City Cemetery.

'Crack' is mourned by his wife Maureen, his children Shane, Meghann and Sean, his parents Mary and Christopher and his siblings Greg, Christopher and Carol.

Kevin 'Crack' McKeever during his playing days.