Funeral of ex-Derry City midfielder Kevin 'Crack' McKeever to take place on Friday

The late Kevin 'Crack' McKeever will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass in Ballymagroarty on Friday.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:21 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:22 am
The late Kevin 'Crack' McKeever

The former Derry City midfielder died suddenly at his home on Monday.

His funeral will take place at Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty at 10am, after which he will be interred in the City Cemetery.

'Crack' is mourned by his wife Maureen, his children Shane, Meghann and Sean, his parents Mary and Christopher and his siblings Greg, Christopher and Carol.

Kevin 'Crack' McKeever during his playing days.

His funeral mass can be viewed on the following link :https://churchmedia.tv/.../holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty

