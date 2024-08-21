Funeral of Nell McCafferty to take place in the Long Tower in Derry on Friday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The funeral of the late Nell McCafferty will take place in the Long Tower in Derry on Friday afternoon.
Ms. McCafferty died peacefully at Beech Hill Care Nursing Home in Fahan, on Wednesday, August 21. She was aged 80.
She is mourned by her sister Carmel and wider family circle.
Her Requiem Mass will take place at St. Columba’s Church in the Long Tower on Friday at 12.30pm, after which a private cremation will take place at the Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.