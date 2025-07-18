Plans have been unveiled for a new £30m championship golf course at Bellarena in Magilligan in North Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galgorm Collection, the luxury hotel group, said its plans will create the first championship links course in the North in over 100 years.

Subject to planning approval work on the new Bellarena Golf Links will start next year and open in 2029, bringing its total investment in the north west to around £65 million. An additional 300 jobs will be created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, said: “Golf tourism generated a record £86m for the region last year and this month’s Open at Royal Portrush will help to increase this impact even further.

Galgorm Collection has unveiled plans to create the North's first championship links golf course in over 100 years. Image Credit: Harry Cook.

"I commend the Galgorm Collection team for their confidence and ambition in supporting our drive to amplify the regional prosperity which the sport can bring.”

Ellvena Graham OBE, Tourism NI Board Chair, said: “With a rich heritage and stunning views, NI is a highly sought-after destination for golfers from across the globe and our golf strategy focuses on maximising our strengths to continue to grow this crucially important part of our tourism offer.

"Galgorm Collection has been a pioneer in developing an outstanding, internationally acclaimed tourism product and I’m delighted that this key, experienced tourism stakeholder is further investing in this area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galgorm Collection managing director, Colin Johnston, said: “Our exciting plans to develop a new 18-hole links golf course at Bellarena on Northern Ireland’s stunning north west coast will deliver a once-in-generation opportunity to drive a new era of golfing and tourism success that will amplify our outstanding and award-winning credentials while also creating hundreds of jobs.

"Preparatory work is already well under way that could pave the way for development from next year before we welcome our first guests in 2029.

"We look forward to consulting widely on our plans and engaging stakeholders at every level to ensure collective, shared success for the local community, the north west region and NI as a whole.”

Bellarena – derived from the French word for ‘beautiful’ and Latin for ‘sand’ – is a small village on the coastal road between Limavady and Coleraine and boasts a station on the main Derry to Belfast railway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell, said: "Tourism is an important element in the economic development of the North West and an investment of this scale by Galgorm Collection will provide a major economic boost for the area and create new job opportunities while also helping to showcase the region’s outstanding natural assets.

"This investment will also help ensure that the benefits of tourism are more widely spread, supporting local growth and prosperity. I’m delighted at the news and look forward to seeing these plans progress over the months ahead.”

Last year, the Galgorm group acquired the nearby Roe Park Resort and Galgorm Castle Estate in Ballymena as part of a landmark £50m investment.

It is currently investing a further £22m in the now newly-named Roe Valley Resort and its own award-winning 18-hole golf course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research conducted by Sporting Insights for Tourism NI’s annual Golf Tourism Monitor showed that, on average, golfers spend around nine days on their visit to the North, playing five rounds on different courses during their stay.