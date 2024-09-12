A festival funded by the Housing Executive has played a significant part in reducing anti-social behaviour at the heart of Derry.

Galliagh Community Centre received £10, 000 Community Cohesion Funding towards their Community Summer Féile which utilised a former bonfire site for much of its entertainment and activities.

Tommy McCallion, Manager, Galliagh Community Centre said, “It is funders like the Housing Executive that make our Féile the success that it is.

“Thanks to our funding we were able to facilitate family fun days, music events, sporting events, youth events, and social and environmental initiatives which generated a fantastic turnout throughout the Féile.

Fun at the Féile…Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Andy Mullan with a group of happy participants at the Féile Galliagh Goes Country event held at the Galliagh Community Centre.

“Many of our events took place within the local community and close to the former Galliagh bonfire site adjacent to the Community Centre. As a Centre and as a Feile Committee made up of local representatives we feel that the work undertaken by Galliagh Feile 2024 and that of other community groups was a huge contributing factor to this field not hosting a bonfire this year.”

Speaking from the former bonfire site, Nicole Lappin, Housing Executive Chair said, “It was so positive to hear about the positive impact this 8-week Féile had on the community.

“I am delighted that The Housing Executive could be part of that.”

Eddie Doherty, Housing Executive Area Manager, West area said, “We were happy to support such a popular community event which promoted well-being, improved mental health, community relations and the use of local facilities.

“Well done to all involved in such a worthwhile project.”

