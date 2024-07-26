Galliagh Féile fun to continue with packed programme of events for the month of August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a hugely successful fortnight of celebrations as part of the inaugural Galliagh Féile, that included the Galliagh Féile photo exhibition (Memories of Galliagh throughout the years) and the Galliagh Community Conversation, the festival fun is set to continue with numerous exciting events aimed at involving the entire community and putting a positive focus on Galliagh.

Among the events planned are - the Féile 5K Run, scheduled for Friday, August 2 at 7pm at the Galliagh Community Centre.

This is open to everyone and the route will be in the Galliagh area and will start in Galliagh Park at 7pm. There will be a shorter kids run prior to this race at 6.30pm, leaving from Galliagh Community Centre.

The festival will host a Community Fun Day on Saturday, August 3, 1pm-4pm at the Galliagh Community Centre, with a host of family friendly events for everyone to enjoy including music, inflatables, hot food and plenty of games for the family.

One of the highlights of the festival is a Galliagh Goes Country event taking place on Wednesday, August 14 from 6pm-10pm at Galliagh Community Centre.

This will be followed by a Féile Football Camp, running from Tuesday, August 6 to Thursday, August 8, 1pm-4pm each day, for children aged from 8 to 12 years at the Leafair Football Pitches.

To bring the curtain down on the Football Camp, on Thursday, August 8, there will be two matches. Firstly, the Galliagh 13-16s will take on the ‘Shanty’ 13-16s at 5.30pm, followed by an exciting clash between a Derry City Supporters Team and the Derry City Legends between 7pm and 8pm.

Pre-booking is essential and all attendees are required to bring a pair of boots, a drink and a coat. A snack will be provided each day.

Jika Jika working in partnership with the Galliagh Féile will present DJs George Feely, Holly Lester, Nujamz & Cisco, and Caoimhe for a night of music and fun for kids aged between 13 and 15 at the Shantallow Community Centre on Thursday, August 15 from 6pm to 10pm.

So why not tie up the horse, dust off your cowboy/cowgirl boots, grab your Stetson and get yourself along to an outdoor evening of Country & Western music with a Shania Twain and Dolly Parton tribute show to entertain the local community?

It's a huge honour to have Jika Jika working in partnership with the Galliagh Féile to present DJs George Feely, Holly Lester, Nujamz & Cisco, and Caoimhe for a night of music and fun for kids aged between 13 and 15 at the Shantallow Community Centre on Thursday, August 15 from 6pm to 10pm.

The Galliagh Féile is also pleased to have the support Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Mayor, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Bar said she was delighted to be part of the celebratory events planned this summer as part of the Féile Project for Galliagh.

Acknowledging the tremendous work that has being done at grassroots level to create activities and initiatives for the community, the mayor said the Galliagh Féile promised to be a fantastic celebration.

“The people of the Galliagh area are a fantastic community and they richly deserve for their story to be told and celebrated. A lot of hard work has been done at a local level to engage with everyone to ensure the festival celebrates everything that is good about Galliagh.