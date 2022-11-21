'Game of Thrones' and 'San Andreas' star pupil visits Derry's Gaelscoileanna

Accompanied by Irish Language Support Officer with Donegal ETB, Derval Newman, the star visited Gaelscoil Eadain Mhόir, Gaelscoil na Darόige, and Bunscoil Cholmcille to promote the benefits of continuing their education in the Irish language, and telling the pupils about the school, and to invite them to the school’s open night on Wednesday, November 23 at 7pm.

Speaking about his education at Coláiste Chineál Eoghain, Art commented, “For me, as a past pupil, it is a pleasure to promote the school where I learned so much, and where I was really well looked after. I had brilliant teachers at CCE which made it a really enjoyable experience for me, and with my filming schedule while studying at the time, the small class sizes helped ensure I didn’t fall behind at all. It was very much one to one teaching, but that’s how it is for every student at the school. It’s a terrific learning environment.”

Speaking about the upcoming open night, Ms Newman added, “We would love to have the students and parents come down to Buncrana to have a look around the school, and see the wonderful facilities we have, to find out about our school transport scheme, and about how their child can transfer to the school post-primary. As an Irish language Gaelcolaiste, there is no 11+ style entry requirement, nor is there a requirement to have prior Irish language education before coming to the school.”

Art Parkinson, accompanied by Irish Language Support Officer with Donegal ETB, Derval Newman, visited Gaelscoil Eadain Mhόir, Gaelscoil na Darόige, and Bunscoil Cholmcille. Picture: Inish Media.

“We are a very open and inclusive school with all of the resources necessary to give our pupils a full curriculum of education in the Irish language medium, which has lots of benefits moving into third level education and future employment. We look forward to meeting as many parents who can make it on Wednesday night, but even if you can’t be there, we are happy to talk and answer any questions you might have at a more suitable time for you.”