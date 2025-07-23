A large sum of money has been found in Burnfoot.

Gardai in Donegal have urged anyone with information to get in touch with them after a large sum of money was found in Burnfoot in Inishowen.

In a social media post on the An Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “A large sum of money was found in the Burnfoot area on July 11th.

They added: "It is now in the possession of Gardaí in Buncrana. Please contact Gardaí there on 074-9320540 (074-9320540) or call in to enquire.”