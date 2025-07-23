Garda appeal after large sum of money found in Burnfoot in Donegal
Gardai in Donegal have urged anyone with information to get in touch with them after a large sum of money was found in Burnfoot in Inishowen.
In a social media post on the An Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “A large sum of money was found in the Burnfoot area on July 11th.
They added: "It is now in the possession of Gardaí in Buncrana. Please contact Gardaí there on 074-9320540 (074-9320540) or call in to enquire.”
