Garda appeal after large sum of money found in Burnfoot in Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:03 BST
A large sum of money has been found in Burnfoot.
Gardai in Donegal have urged anyone with information to get in touch with them after a large sum of money was found in Burnfoot in Inishowen.

In a social media post on the An Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “A large sum of money was found in the Burnfoot area on July 11th.

They added: "It is now in the possession of Gardaí in Buncrana. Please contact Gardaí there on 074-9320540 (074-9320540) or call in to enquire.”

