Garda appeal to fishing crews and land owners: Man seen in sea at Donegal's Isle of Doagh

An Garda Síochána is appealing for information following reports of a man seen going into the sea at Lagacurry Beach, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany, Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon, October 5, 2024.

The man is in his early 70s and is described as being 6ft 2inches tall. He was last seen wearing a bottle green heavy jumper, blue collared shirt, navy cords and black boots.

Gardaí investigating this report said they are “aware of a report of a missing male in Donegal matching this description”.

They also stressed that this appeal was ‘not a call for members of the public to begin searching for this man’.

Isle of Doagh in Inishowen (File picture)

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family and this appeal is being carried in conjunction with the man’s family on the presumption that this man is missing, presumed deceased,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Searches are being conducted along the coast by Coast Guard Units from both Greencastle & Mulroy, MRCC Coast Guard Malin Head, Rescue 118 Sligo Based Helicopter, RNLI and An Garda Síochána.

"An Garda Síochána is particularly appealing to fishermen working in the area, landowners with coastal shoreline and any persons engaged in any activity in this coastal area to be aware of this investigation and report any information to An Garda Síochána.

"This is an appeal for information and it is not a call for members of the public to begin searching for this man.

"An Garda Síochána would advise members of the public engaged in activities along the coastline or in the water to be aware of potential adverse weather conditions and take appropriate caution when partaking in these activities.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”