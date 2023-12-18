Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information following an incident in the Moville area of Donegal on Monday morning, 18th December 2023.

A car collided with a male jogger (50s) on the R238 Derry to Moville Road.

The male was later taken to Altnagelvin Hospital, Co. Derry to receive treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who was travelling on the R238 road between Derry and Moville between 7am and 8am on Monday morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to the motorist involved in the collision who had stopped to assist the man after the collision, to come forward to them.