Gardai to increase patrols at Buncrana Pier after gathering by ‘Derry youths’

Garda patrols are to be increased at Buncrana’s Pier after a large gathering of youths, understood to be from Derry, took place there last week.

Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said Gardai received reports from members of the public on Thursday, who raised concerns over the large numbers in attendance and worries over possible alcohol consumption.

He added that while there were ‘no major issues,’ and visitors to the town are ‘very welcome,’ the area will be the focus of further Garda attention in the coming months, with increased patrolling.

A similar gathering took place last year, also during a period of good weather.

Donegal County Council confirmed that council staff in collaboration with local volunteers removed a ‘significant quantity of litter’ from the area last Friday morning.

Sinéad Ní Bhroin, spokesperson for Buncrana Tidy Towns said visitors are very welcome to Buncrana, but must have respect for the town.

“Visitors young and old are always welcome to Buncrana and common spaces like the pier and shorefront are for everyone’s enjoyment. We work hard to maintain these amenities as do a variety of voluntary organisations and the Council. Local businesses rely on a healthy summer trade to get them through the winter months. Anti-social behaviour like we saw last week can have a really devastating impact on the town. Young people have every right to visit and enjoy Buncrana but they also have a responsibility to treat the town, its amenities and its people with respect.”

Donegal County Council encouraged any member of the public who has information regarding any instance of littering to call 074 91 53900 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday. In addition, outside of the Council’s office hours or where a member of the public may wish to report an issue directly to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they can make a report through the National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365121 or via the EPA’s “See it? Say it?” smartphone app. These services operate on a 24 hour basis. DCC is committed to thoroughly investigated all reports received.

DCC also thanked the 5,500 volunteers in community groups and Tidy Towns Committees ‘who work tirelessly in collaboration with the Council in our journey to ensuring that Donegal is the cleanest and greenest county in Ireland.’