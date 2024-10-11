Garrett Hargan received by Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr in Guildhall
Journalist Garrett Hargan has been received by the Mayor of Derry & Strabane Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr in the Guildhall in Derry to acknowledge his commitment to addressing regional imbalance.
The author was joined by members of his family alongside Pat McArt and Garbhán Downey.
Garrett, a reporter with the Belfast Telegraph, recently published his first book ‘A Scandal in Plain Sight’, which focuses on the continuing campaign for a full-scale university in Derry, and is now available from Colmcille Press.
