Gary Middleton reads name of Winston Cross into Stormont record on 50th anniversary of IRA murder

Gary Middleton referred to the IRA murder of Winston Cross on Monday on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly this afternoon the DUP MLA said: “Today is an important day of remembrance, when we remember all those who fought and died for our freedoms. It is also a day to remember Winston Cross.

"Winston was only 18 years old and was from the Glen estate on the city side of Londonderry. His family described him as a ‘happy-go-lucky’ teenage boy who was funny, full of life and had a bright future ahead of him.

"Winston worked as a painter in Ebrington Barracks and was leaving his work one Friday in 1974 to join the army the following week. He had his papers to sign up on, November 11, 1974, 50 years ago to the very day.”

The late Winston Cross who was shot dead by the IRA in 1974.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the discovery of Winston’s remains alongside those of his best friend Joseph ‘Bert’ Slater at Sheriff’s Mountain between Derry city and the Donegal border. Bert, from the Springtown Road, was aged 29 at the time of the killings.

This evening a plaque will be unveiled in his memory at a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving at All Saints’ Clooney at 7pm.

At the Assembly this afternoon Mr. Middleton read the testimony of Winston’s sister Sharon Austin into the Stormont record, quoting: “‘When he didn’t come home that Friday night [November 8, 1974] my mother presumed he had gone out for a drink with friends.

"‘His best friend, Joseph Slater, (known as Bert), was with him. They never came home. The IRA had abducted both of them from a bar across the border.

"‘They had been taken to Donegal and tortured for three days before being hooded and shot on Sheriff’s Mountain. There they left them — lying at the side of the road — with black bin bags over their heads.

"‘At first, the IRA said that he was an informer for the military because he worked in Ebrington Barracks. They then changed their story and claimed it was a case of mistaken identity, and they apologised for taking him and shooting him.

"‘The truth is they murdered our beautiful brother and his friend Bert, and they did not care less about the carnage they would cause through their actions.”

Mr. Middleton told MLAs that ‘in stark contrast to the murderers, the people in the Glen estate were all mixed and from various backgrounds’ and all gathered for Mr. Cross’ funeral.

“Today, I want to ensure that the name Winston Cross is remembered in the House. Let us make sure that Winston, who was brutally murdered in the prime of his youth, is never forgotten.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Winston's family and friends. Their loved one was cruelly taken from them by murderous cowards 50 years ago today.

"Fifty years on, we will remember him. This evening, a special 50th anniversary service will take place at All Saints’ Clooney Parish Church, where a plaque will be unveiled. We will be thinking of the family at this time,” said the Foyle MLA.