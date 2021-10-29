Gay McIntyre’s ‘pure’ talent ‘lifted people out of the ordinary’: Mass told

Speaking at the 88-year-old’s funeral Mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral this morning, Rev. Paul Farren hailed the jazz supremo as someone who had lived a “remarkable life”.

Music, he said, was Gay McIntyre’s “greatest means of communication” and it was always “pure and beautiful”.

Rev. Farren said that, while the world of music and entertainment had “immersed” Mr McIntyre’s life, it didn’t define him.

“He was always his own man”, he added.

This morning’s Mass was concelebrated by Revs. Paddy O’Kane and Michael McGoldrick.

A number of floral wreaths - one emblazoned with a musical note and the other in the shape of a saxophone - were placed on the steps of the altar.