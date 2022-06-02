Geraldine Mullan wins ‘Unsung Hero’ award

Geraldine was one of 10 finalists in the national ‘Unsung Hero’ competition and was informed of her success earlier this week.

She was nominated by her friends Tanya and Gemma, who told the judges of how the nurse’s world was left devastated in 2020 when her husband John and children Tomás and Amelia died following a road traffic collision.

Since then, Geraldine has set up the Mullan HOPE Centre in their memory and honour and it has become a true gem in the community - creating a hub and space for everyone.

Geraldine Mullan.